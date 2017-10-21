Model railway fans on track for annual exhibition

Model railway enthusiasts will be heading for Padiham next month.

For the Nazareth Unitarian Chapel will host the 17th annual model railway exhibition.

The popular event features a huge gauge one layout with a live steam radio controlled locomotives, stationary model steam engines working on compressed air and a large Irish narrow gauge line with radio controlled locomotives hand built from aluminium.

Other exhibits include a digitial layout depicting the demise of steam on the United States Denver and Rio Grande in 1950 and a working model of Haslingden station.

Youngsters will be invited into the hands-on play area featuring Playmobil trains and keen bargain hunters can browse the many trade and second hand stalls.

Members of the Gauge One Model Railway Association will be exhibiting and also giving tips and advice to enthusiasts and anyone thinking of investing in some kit.

Home-made refreshments will be served at exhibition which will be held on Saturday, November 4th, from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is £3 and children are £1.50.

Anyone who would like more information is asked to contact Barry Brown on 01282 773336 or email barrybrown@gmail.com.