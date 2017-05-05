Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital

A man in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital after a motorcycle crash earlier this afternoon.

The incident took place on the A682 near Burnley, where the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and drove it into a ditch.

Police were called to the incident at 4pm earlier today, arriving at the scene between Knot Lane and Main Street along with Paramedics and closing the road in both directions resulting in traffic congestion.

With his injuries not thought to be life threatening, the man received medical attention before being transported to Royal Preston Hospital .