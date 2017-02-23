Motorway blocked after rush hour collision

Rush hour traffic was delayed this morning after a car crashed into the central reservation on the M65.

The accident happened at 9-15am when a Volkswagen Passat collided with the central reservation westbound at junction eight.

The accident led to the third lane of the motorway being blocked causing a backlog of traffic during hazardous conditions as Storm Doris sweeps into East Lancashire.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was being cleared by 10am.

It is not thought the driver of the Passat was injured in the crash.