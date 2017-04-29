MP sees vital work of homeless charity

Burnley MP Julie Cooper visited Emmaus Burnley to learn more about the work of the charity and find out about current homelessness issues.

Mrs Cooper met with companions – people supported by Emmaus Burnley – as well as staff members at the community building in Daneshouse.

Emmaus Burnley supports formerly homeless people by offering a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to get back on their feet again.

Mrs Cooper said: “It is clear that the Emmaus project in Burnley is doing an amazing job in a difficult economic environment. It was heartening to speak with some of the companions and to learn first-hand that the project is making a real difference to the lives of real people.”

She talked to companions at the charity and discussed the possible impact of future changes to housing benefit and support for homeless people.

Stephen Buchanan, Director at Emmaus Burnley, said: “It’s always a great pleasure to welcome visitors to our community to see our work and meet the people we support.

"I would like to thank Julie for her time and understanding of the many issues that affect how Emmaus Burnley operates. We face some significant challenges over the coming years so it is important that we demonstrate the positive impact of Emmaus in Burnley.”

Emmaus Burnley operates two social enterprises in Lancashire, with all the money raised used to support the community of formerly homeless people.

Companions work in all areas of the Emmaus Burnley social enterprise and community, gaining valuable skills and experience whilst making a direct contribution to the sustainability and success of the charity.

To find out more or support Emmaus Burnley head to www.emmaus.org.uk/burnley. If you would like to get involved or donate an item, please call 01282 430 860 or visit the Emmaus Burnley Superstore at Ivy Street, Burnley, BB10 1TD.