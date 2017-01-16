MP welcomes homelessness initiative funding

A new initiative that will commit additional funding to tackle homelessness in Pendle has received the support of local MP, Andrew Stephenson.

Pendle's Conservative MP, Andrew Stephenson, welcomed the announcement by Rt. Hon Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, to provide additional funding to help tackle homelessness within Pendle.

Along with Burnley, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley, and Rossendale, Pendle will benefit from a share £734,250 committed to pilot the new Prevention Trailblazers initiative, which will work with a wide group of at risk people to help families and individuals before they reach crisis point.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Andrew Stephenson MP said: “I’m pleased to see the additional investment in tackling homelessness here in Pendle and across Lancashire. This significant investment by the Government will pilot a new approach to removing the risks of homelessness from some of the most at risk people in our community.”

Local authorities will be able to use this funding to bring together a range of local partners to provide an innovative approach to tackling homelessness, with prevention at its heart.