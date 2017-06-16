Nelson and Colne flags at half mast in honour of Grenfell Tower fire victims

In honour of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, Pendle Council is flying the St George’s Cross flags at half-mast on Nelson and Colne Town Halls as a mark of respect.

Books of condolence have also been opened at Nelson and Colne Town Halls, Brierfield Community Centre, and Barnoldswick Civic Hall, with local people invited to come down and express their sympathy for the victims of the fire, which took place on Wednesday, June 14th.

Councillor Mohammed Iqbal said: “We are appalled at the loss of life and want to show our deep sadness and shock at this terrible event which has claimed so many lives.”