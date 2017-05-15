Nelson business up for top award

A Nelson-based steelwork manufacturing business has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2017 E3 Business Awards.

The winner of the award will be announced at the 2017 E3 Business Awards at the Macron Stadium in Bolton on Thursday, 13th July, with Pendle Engineering, based on the Pendle Industrial Estate on Southfield Street, hoping to scoop the top prize as Manufacturer of the Year.

The company - which supplies high-quality steel products to a range of sectors including rail, defence, furniture, and automotive - was selected from hundreds of nominees as a finalist for the prestigious category.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Managing Director Chris Smith said: “Our vision is to be the manufacturer of choice, and I think this nomination proves that we are well on our way. It is fantastic recognition in itself just to be shortlisted but it would be especially exciting to win.

"The competition will be fierce and I will do my best to win over the judges for our team," he added.

"Each year, it becomes more of an achievement to win a finalist's place," said Mubarak Chati, Managing Director of 1 Events Media, which hosts the E3 Awards. "Every year since we've started, we've seen an increase in nominations and a corresponding increase in quality.

"This year, across all seventeen award categories, we've seen an increase of around 18% on last year," Mubarak continued.

"Given the number and the high standard of entries, we certainly gave the Nominations Panel a difficult job; [Pendle Engineering] have risen to the challenge though and their final selections represent the very best of the whole North West region," Mubarak said of the company, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

"For Pendle Engineering to have been named as a finalist for 2017 is an achievement of which it should be very proud," he finished.