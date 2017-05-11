Nelson care home thanks a very special volunteer

Stocks Hall's Andrew Smith House in Nelson have thanked one of their most loyal and committed volunteers for all his hard work over a long period of time.

Brian Sharples first came to Andrew Smith House when he visited his wife Maureen, who lived at the home in recent years. When Maureen sadly died, Brian continued to visit, volunteering and supporting in whatever way he could.

Brian currently volunteers at the home five days a week, and has done for over two years now.

Activities Staff, Kirstie Farrer, said: “Brian is such a caring, compassionate gentleman and a talented musician. Everyone has enjoyed his many gifts and he is well liked by people living at the home, and staff."

To recognise and show apppreciation for all Brian does, he has been awarded Volunteer of the Month and his photograph will be displayed on the Stocks Hall monthly wall of fame.

Manager, Jayms Bell, said: “This award cannot convey the depth of gratitude from Stocks Hall towards Brian, but we hope it is something towards showing him, how much he means to us.

“The real reward remains in the pleasure and joy Brian bring to others lives, day by day," Jayms added. "Thank you so much Brian for all you are, all you do and all you give to Andrew Smith House.”