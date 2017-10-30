Nelson company's ‘Wear It Pink' day raises for Breast Cancer Now

A Nelson building society has gone pink to raise almost £200 for Breast Cancer Now's ‘Wear It Pink' day.



The “Wear It Pink” campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research to combat the most common form of cancer in the UK which affects one in eight women in the UK.

Donning all things pink on October 20th, Marsden Building Society employees raised a total of £189 across the company's eight branches and its principal office in an effort to raise awareness for the charity.

"This was a great way to raise money for a fantastic charity and our staff really enjoyed it too," said Susan Walne, Branch Manager in Burnley. "We’re always delighted with the support we received from customers for our fundraising too with many showing their generosity and donating to support some fantastic causes."

Marsden staff ran in-branch sweepstakes, staff raffles, and donated themselves to wear anything pink on the day. Over the years, the Marsden has also taken part in a variety of other charitable fundraising activities such as coffee mornings, bake-offs, and non-uniform days.