Nelson man accused of possessing stolen car parts worth £400,000

A Nelson man has appeared in court accused of handling parts from stolen vehicles said to be worth almost £400,000.

Daniel Wearden is alleged to have had parts to the tune of £6,500 from 23 separate cars, pinched between 2014 and 2015, at a lock-up unit he was said to have operated in Nelson.

Wearden, of Regent Street in Nelson, is charged with handling stolen goods before October 19th, 2015. He indicated a not-guilty plea.

Deputy District Judge Michael Hopkinson, sitting at Burnley Magistrates' Court, decided the case should be heard at the town's crown court and the 26-year-old defendant will face a hearing there on December 4th.