Nelson man facing trial for abusive language and assault

A 27-year-old Nelson man is facing trial before Burnley magistrates on December 7th.
Ryan Chadwick, of Newfield Drive, denied using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour and assault by beating in Nelson on March 19th.
