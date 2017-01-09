Nelson neighbours land £1,000 postcode lottery prize

Two lucky neighbours from a street in Nelson have started 2017 off with a bang after their postcode scooped them each a welcome £1,000.

Two residents on Deerstone Road near Marsden Park Golf Course, share the fortuitous BB9 9ND, with the winning postcode landing them a win in the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize on Tuesday, January 3rd.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: “What a great way to start the year with an extra £1,000 in your bank account! If you’d like to be in with a chance of winning with your postcode then sign up to play now.”

With a minimum of 30% of ticket sales going directly to charities, players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £161 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A project near today’s winners that has received support from players is Change Grow Live-Crime Reduction Initiatives (CRI), which was awarded more than £4,300 last year to expand provisions at its well-being cafe.

