Nelson school's Ofsted success

A primary school in Nelson has come through its latest Ofsted report and demonstrated its academic excellence after receiving an extremely positive bill of good health from the educational regulator.

Walverden Primary School on Bracewell Street in Nelson was praised for a wide range of successful learning ventures that have been implemented at the establishment after coming through an inspection earlier this year with flying colours.

Inspected on 23rd February, the school's leadership was lauded by inspector Pippa Jackson Maitland, who in her report said: "The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school."

Looking forward, Ofsted called the school "highly ambitious," whilst emphasising that there is indeed scope for even further improvement, explaining that "the quality of teaching has improved since the previous inspection."

The school is "developing a strong leadership team" according to inspector Maitland, which results in pupils "enjoy coming to school." Students at the school in central Nelson were called "polite and respectful towards adults and each other."

Having achieved a rating of 'good' in their last inspection in 2013, the report read: "You and your colleagues have worked successfully since the last inspection to secure long-term, sustainable improvements in reading across the school."

Going on to praise the school's special-needs learning provision, it went on to say: "You make good use of the additional funding you receive for disadvantaged pupils and pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities."