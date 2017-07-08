Nelson Walk of Peace trumpets community spirit

A Walk of Peace is taking place in Nelson this month to demonstrates the town's strong community spirit and the sense of togetherness that defines its residents.

Taking place on Wednesday, July 19th, the Walk of Peace will start at 10:30am at St Luke's Primary School on Burnley Road in Brierfield, finishing at the Nelson Ghausia Mosque on Clayton Street at 12:30pm.

"This is a very good opportunity to once again have a strong faith community presence for the wider community to join in with," said Rauf Bashir, Project Manager at Building Bridges Pendle.

"There is an open invitation for community members, local clergy, Imams promoting solidarity and togetherness, or any other person or group to join us," he added.

The walk to Nelson town centre will go via Colne Road and Manchester Road, with the meeting points at the end of the walk being outside Santander Bank, with refreshments on offer at Nelson Ghausia Mosque.

For more information, contact Rauf on 07834 118905 or via email at rauf@buildingbridgespendle.org.uk