Nelson who man threatened to slash police's tyres charged

A Nelson man who shouted at police to take him home in the early hours last month has been charged with drunk and disorderly conduct.

Burnley magistrates were told how Tariq Lee McGlynn (36), who was intoxicated, was being quite aggressive towards the officers and threatened to slash their tyres during the 2.30am incident in Nelson.

McGlynn, of Harvey Street in Nelson, admitted to being drunk and disorderly on Leeds Road on April 1st. He told the bench: "I'm very sorry to be here."

The defendant was given a six-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.