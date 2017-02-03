New Year's Eve party raises for Pendleside

A charity-driven New Year's Eve party filled with generous revelers saw a local woman beckon in 2017 with a benevolent event in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Jacqueline Hodgson hosted a New Years Eve party for her friends and family in aid of Pendleside Hospice and raised an impressive £456 for the loca healthcare provider.

Jacqueline said: "Over 100 people came to our party, it was great night. I've done a few charity events for Christie's because I had cancer at the age of 14 and then last July I lost my mum due to COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

"She came home from hospital for end of life care and everyone was fantastic including Pendleside so I thought it was time to help the hospice," Jacqueline added.