Nominations announced for Earby community award

Nineteen nominations have been put forward for the Rev. Malcolm King award for those deemed to have made an outstanding contribution to the Earby district.

Members of the public now have until the end of the month to vote for the best nominee. Although the award is presented by the Earby and District Churches Together group, it is handed to those who are felt to have made an exceptional effort in the wider community and not just the church.

Those nominated are: Bob Abel, Dorothy Bullock, Vera Cocker, Claire Conboy, Carol Connelly, Jess and Claire, Joshua Connor, Hazel Edmondson, Sarah Gill, Silvia Harris, Doris Haigh, David Hartley (not to be voted on), Christine Morgan, Joyce Myers, Brendan O’Donahugh, Ronnie Riley, Lynn Wear, Janet Whipp and Angela Wilson.

Voting slips are available in the New Road Community Centre and the churches and it is one vote per person over 16 years old. The winner will be presented with the trophy at the annual Malcolm King Dinner from 6-30pm on Saturday, October 15th. It’s £9.50 per person. Call David Hartley on 842617 for tickets.