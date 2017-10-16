North West parents urged to make a will

With a survey revealing that more than half of parents from the North West with children under the age of 18 have not made a will, Will Aid patron Dame Judi Dench has insisted people 'seize the day'.

Despite having a will being vital, a study carried out by Will Aid found that 56% of North Western parents have not prepared the necessary paperwork compared to just 29% of parents in Central London.

Will Aid patron, Dame Judi Dench, has thrown her support behind the campaign to get more people to write their wills.

The figures have been released as solicitors begin to take bookings in preparation for Will Aid Month in November, where solicitors waive their fees for will-writing services so clients can donate to the charity partnership and support worthy causes.

"A will is a gift you can leave for those you love," said Dame Judi Dench. "If you choose to make your will with a Will Aid solicitor you could also be giving a loving gift to the thousands of children, families and communities helped by the Will Aid charities.

“When it comes to making a will, my advice is simple: Carpe Diem."

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, added: “Writing a will is an opportunity for a parent or parents to leave instructions about who they would like their child to be cared for by in the event of their death.

"If you die without appointing a guardian, and there is no other parent with parental responsibility, an application would need to be made to the court to decide with whom your child will live, in the event of a dispute about this," Peter continued.

“Preparing a correctly worded will with a solicitor is the best way to ensure your wishes are carried out. Will Aid Month provides the perfect opportunity to do this.”