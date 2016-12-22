Police are operating drink drive check sites across Lancashire this morning

Lancashire Road Police are warning drivers this morning (22 December) that they are conducting drink drive check sites across Lancashire this morning.

The latest check sites come after 187 people were arrested in just over two weeks after random roadside tests were set up – a figure officers have admitted is "extremely disappointing".

With more than 300 accidents a year involving at least one driver or motorcyclist having been drinking, Lancashire is one of the UK's top areas for booze-related accidents. Often people arrested for being drunk behind the wheel are still over the limit from the night before – or have been tempted to an extra pint when they should have left it well alone.

A Spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Driving when you are over the legal alcohol limit is a serious criminal offence.

"Bearing in mind alcohol affects everyone differently, our advice is don't drink any alcohol at all if you are planning to drive and think twice about getting in the car the morning after a night of drinking too – you could still be over the limit.

"The consequences of drinking and driving are high. At twice the current legal limit you are at least 50 times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident. If convicted of a drink driving offence you will have a criminal record, you will not be allowed to drive for at least a year, you could lose your job and you could dramatically increase your insurance costs."