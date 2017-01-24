Woman beaten and robbed after dropping children off at school

Police are hunting three young men who robbed a woman in broad daylight in Wigan.

Yesterday (Monday), a 27-year-old woman was walking on a footpath next to Westfield Community School, having dropped her children off at school, when she set upon by the group.

This was a thuggish attack on a lone woman as she made her way to work after dropping her children off at school DC Cameron Hackett

The trio laughed as they pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the ribs and hit her round the head all the while calling her offensive names.

As she lay on the ground, one of the offenders searched her handbag and took some cash before the three left the scene.

The woman sustained bruising and swelling to her ribs and face as a result of the attack.

The offenders are described as white and in their late teens/early twenties wearing tracksuits and gloves.

Detective Constable Cameron Hackett of GMP’s Wigan borough said: “This was a thuggish attack on a lone woman as she made her way to work after dropping her children off at school.

“She has understandably been left shaken by this attack and we are providing her with support as we progress our investigation.

“We are actively appealing for witnesses to come forward and help us with our enquiries so if anybody has any information that they think can assist then please contact police.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 558 of 23/01/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.