Not-for-profit Nelson cafe launches inaugural car boot sale

Victoria Park Pavilion Cafe, a small, not-for-profit social enterprise, is holding its first ever car boot sale to raise funds for future social events and to improve their facilities.

Based on Carr Road in Nelson, the event will take place on Sunday, July 2nd between 10am and 2pm, with a stall costing £7 (although no tables will be provided) and all encouraged to come.

“We’ve got a lot of kind-heated people who volunteer here, so we want to raise funds for future community events and to fund things we need ourselves - particularly some garden furniture,” said Petra Wilson, one of the cafe’s committee members.”

“Please do come down and support us,” Petra added. “We’ll have lovely homemade cakes and refreshments on the day.

“Come and see us anyway,” she continued. “We have a lovely cafe in a lovely area.”