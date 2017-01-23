Oak helps HAPPA celebrate 80th anniversary

To celebrate the charity's 80th anniversary, HAPPA have named one of their newest resident rescue horses 'Oak' to reflect the traditional gift to mark an 80 year milestone.

Local charity HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) are celebrating their 80th year of making life brighter for neglected, abused, and abandoned horses, ponies, and donkeys.

To celebrate the charity's anniversary, offers to sponsor Oak are now available.

Naming their new resident rescue horse 'Oak', the charity - formed in 1937 by Mona Huskie - will continue to strive to improve and promote equine welfare through rescue, rehabilitation, re-homing, and education in 2017.

Laura Brown, Equine Development Officer, said: “Oak is such a kind and loving pony that I knew instantly that he would be a big hit with staff and supporters. I can think of no better pony to launch HAPPA’s eightieth year celebrations than Oak and we have recently added him to the Second Chance Sponsorship Scheme in order for the public to support his rehabilitation and schooling, until he is placed in a Forever Home.”

Oak the horse, a beautiful black 12.2hh gelding, arrived at HAPPA’s Shores Hey Farm in Briercliffe towards the end of 2016 after an investigation and intervention by another welfare agency.

The three-year-old has now completed his period in the Isolation and Assessment Unit and is currently enjoying his time getting to know the other 56 residents currently being cared for at the centre.

During their anniversary year, HAPPA are offering a very special anniversary sponsorship deal, with the first 25 sponsorship of Oak on offer for just £19.37 - the same numbers as the charity's founding year - as opposed to the usual price of £48 and includes a welcome pack.

Visit www.happa.org.uk for additional information. Alternatively, pledges can be made by contacting the charity on 01282 455 992 or e-mail on secondchance@happa.org.uk.