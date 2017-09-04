12 million homes without a carbon monoxide alarm, research suggests

An estimated 12 million UK homes are not protected by a carbon monoxide alarm, it has been predicted.
Nearly half (46%) of the 2,000 people questioned said they do not have the device, potentially putting themselves at risk of CO poisoning.
Families are more likely to fit a smoke alarm (83%), double glazing (76%) or window locks (70%) than have a CO alarm (54%), according to research commissioned by the Gas Safe Register.
Jonathan Samuel, Gas Safe Register chief executive, said: "We are encouraging families to ask a Gas Safe registered engineer to check that their gas appliances are safe and sound as a first line of defence from potential CO poisoning.
"Worryingly, nearly half of the people we asked didn't know the signs of dangerous gas appliances - a key cause of CO poisoning.
"The signs that your gas appliance isn't working safely are: a lazy yellow flame instead of a crisp blue flame, soot or staining on or around the appliance, or excess condensation in the room."
For more information, visit www.StayGasSafe.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Pendle Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.