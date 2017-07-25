Abandoned puppy Peanut looking for new home

A 10-week-old puppy found dumped in a box by the roadside is looking for a new home.

Peanut, a terrier-cross, was only discovered after a passer-by heard her cries off the A446 at Berkswell, near Coventry in the West Midlands.

Despite being abandoned alone in a box covered with a piece of wood, the little animal was not injured or visibly distressed, according to handlers at the charity, Dogs Trust.

Emma Healey, deputy rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, Warwickshire, said: "We look after hundreds of abandoned and unwanted dogs every year but it still shocks us to think that someone could abandon a puppy like this."

She added: "As a young puppy Peanut will need a lot of attention and someone who can continue with her training and socialisation.

"She deserves a great home and we hope we find her one soon."

Anyone who wants to take on Peanut can call the charity on 0300 303 0292.