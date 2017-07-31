Board at real-life Hogwarts magic school this week - for £750

Have your say

Harry Potter fans who always dreamed of Hogwarts now have the chance to live out their fantasies - at a real-life school complete with lessons in MAGIC.

The unique brand new five-day course will teach budding witches and wizards about Acting Magic, Wand Stage Combat, Care of Magical Creatures, and Transfigurations

Students will also be able to sing in the magical Hubble Bubble Choir, and act out famous scenes from first Harry Potter movie, The Philosopher's Stone.

The five-day drama and singing workshops will take place at historic boarding school Cheltenham Ladies College in JK Rowling's home county of Gloucestershire.

And participants will also be treated to a showcase at Gloucester Cathedral, where pivotal scenes of the Harry Potter films were shot in the ancient cloisters.

Students will even be treated to a visit to London's Warner Brothers Studios for the Making of Harry Potter Tour - including visits to The Great Hall, Diagon Alley and Privet Drive.

It is organised by Cheltenham Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (Camda) and will revolve entirely around the Harry Potter books and films for a magical experience.

Organisers said: "Camda's Wizardry course is inspired and drawn from the enchanting Harry Potter books and films.

"The course, characters and drama or singing workshops are completely bespoke and designed around JK Rowling's magnificent series."

Teachers will include Kerry Scorah, a professional magician with the Magic Circle, who will lead the 'conjuring' classes.

Incoming Head of Ravenclaw (one of the four Hogwarts houses) is Sarah Redmond, a successful actor, singer and director of the National Youth Music Theatre in London.

The course, which is open to aspiring witches and wizards from age six upwards, will set students back £250.

Or, for £750, students can board at beautiful Cheltenham Ladies College for a week - just like a real Hogwarts student.

The course begins today (Monday) and runs throughout this week, from 10am to 4pm each day.