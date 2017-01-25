Bodies of two adults and a child discovered at Surrey property

The bodies of two adults and a child have been discovered following reports of a serious fire at a property, police have said.

Surrey Police said they were called to Trumpets Hill Road in Reigate, Surrey, following concerns for the safety of people living at the address just after 11am on Monday.

A police spokesman said: "The property was found to have suffered serious fire damage and three people - two adults and a child - were found deceased.

"Next of kin have been informed."

Investigators were working with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service to determine what caused the blaze.

Resident Christine Beard said police had spoken to her to ask whether she was aware of the incident.

She said: "The houses are few and far between here so we weren't aware of anything.

"The police have been round but I don't think they know how the fire started or what time it started.

"It's terrible news. We had seen comings and goings from there with horses, and had taken in the odd parcel for them, but that's it."