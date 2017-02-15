Broadchurch returns with cast additions on February 27

Popular crime drama Broadchurch will be returning to TV screens on February 27, one of its stars has confirmed.

Actor and writer Charlie Higson wrote on Twitter: "So it looks like the new series of #broadchurch starts on the 27th."

The crime drama with the beautiful scenery

He joked: "But don't bother with the 1st ep as I'm not in it."

Jekyll And Hyde creator Higson has joined the cast for the third and final series of the hit ITV programme, which will see David Tennant and Olivia Colman reprise their roles as DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller.

Former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondalgh and Sarah Parish, known for appearing in Cutting It and Doctor Who, have also joined the series.

Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan are returning as Beth and Mark Latimer, the parents of strangled schoolboy Danny, whose murder investigation captured the nation's attention when Broadchurch began in 2013.