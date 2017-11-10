Director of Hard Cheese and Minister for Milk wanted - dairy industry jobs up for grabs

A string of unusual job vacancies have arisen in Britain's dairy industry - including a Director of Hard Cheese and a Head of Butter.

The six roles for "dairy enthusiasts" also include a Chief Yogurt Officer, Minister for Milk, Ice Cream Cone-oisseur, and Director Hard Cheese.

Successful applicants can expect to receive a generous package including an abundance of dairy-related benefits.

The jobs are being advertised by the Department of Dairy-Related Wholesome Affairs (DDRWA), a newly-formed marketing agency set up by the industry.

Key requirements for the roles include talking about butter, Instagramming ice cream and pairing cheese with crackers.

Mike Howe, a spokesperson for DDRWA, said: "We are looking for the crème de la crème to join our Department.

"We exist to serve a clear purpose, which is to celebrate the wholesomeness of dairy and the little moments of joy it brings to our lives.

"We look forward to welcoming our new recruits."

DDRWA is a campaign by the Dairy Market Development Forum, a joint venture between Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and Dairy UK.

Each job will run for an initial three months but salaries are not being disclosed.

The Minister for Milk will be ''a hard-working individual excited about the joy of cow's milk, whether it's of the green, red, blue or gold top variety'', and expected to exert their considerable influence to promote the people's passion for milk.

The Director of Cheese (Hard) requires a candidate ''mature as cheddar or as joyously young as a creamy Lancashire'', and ''committed to raising awareness of the unique qualities hard cheese has to offer''.

The Director's mirroring colleague, Director of Cheese (Soft), needs a Brit with ''an appreciation for the nuanced challenge of a role that involves educating the public about the joy of soft cheese''.

They will also educate their constituents in the pleasures of spreading cheese - whether on crackers, toast, or fillings.

The Chief Yogurt Officer will possess ''a clear understanding of and passion for yogurt, and will not discriminate between frozen and unfrozen versions of this wholesome food''.

The Ice Cream Cone-oisseur will know that there is no fun more wholesome than a lick of real dairy ice cream - whether the real thing or a whipped-up imposter.

The Head of Butter will provide ''countless opportunities to spread a love of butter across the bread that is Great Britain, and understand intuitively that butter is more than just a cooking and baking ingredient.''

To be eligible, a passion for dairy is a strict requirement, with successful applicants taking on the role of promoting their selected category.

To apply, candidates need to submit one image that they think celebrates their joy of dairy, along with a paragraph no longer than 200 words, on their dedication to dairy via Instagram, including @deptofdairywholesomeaffairs and the hashtag #TeamDairy in the copy.