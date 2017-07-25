Matt LeBlanc turns 50

Actor and presenter Matt LeBlanc has turned 50, and his fans cannot resist the chance to tease him with some of his own lines about growing older.

The Friends star famously marked his character Joey Tribbiani's 30th on the hit US sitcom by crying over his birthday cake: "Why, God, Why? Let the others grow old, not me!"

More than 16 years after the episode first broadcast, loyal Friends fans congratulated the actor on his big, real life, milestone by reminding him of some of his most memorable Joey quotes.

While many shared memes and clips of his on-screen birthday breakdown via social media, others Tweeted the Top Gear star: "How you doin'?"

LeBlanc's special day kicked off a wave of nostalgia for the decade-long series, which became one of the most quintessential shows of the 1990s and ran for 10 seasons before finally going off air in 2004.

As well as recently taking over hit BBC car show, Top Gear, LeBlanc has also spent the last years starring in TV series Web Therapy and Man With A Plan, and played himself in Episodes, alongside Green Wing stars Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig.