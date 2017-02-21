Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt 'gutted' at family's Gogglebox axe

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has said she is "gutted" her family will not appear on the next series of the Channel 4 show.

The I'm A Celebrity .... Get Me Out Of Here winner left the programme after her success in the jungle saw her handed a number of new TV roles.

Moffatt has signed up to join forces with presenter and comedian Alan Carr as they co-host a new entertainment show and has agreed to front a return of reality dating show, Streetmate.

The 26-year-old has been appearing on Gogglebox from their home in County Durham alongside her mother and father since 2014.

After news of her other TV commitments surfaced, including a presenting role on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, creators of the show said the family would be axed.

Fans went on Twitter to air their disappointment, with Moffatt replying to one writing: " W e are gutted to ( sic) , thought my mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be able to do it but we will still be watching."

Earlier she had posted on Instagram: "We are going to miss doing #gogglebox so so much but can't wait to watch the new series (good luck my fellow goggleboxers you will smash it love the Moffatts)."

Gogglebox returns to TV screens on Friday.