Record-breaking £168m EuroMillions jackpot rolls over after no top prize winner

No winners scooped Tuesday's record-breaking £167 million EuroMillions jackpot, meaning Friday's top prize remains the biggest ever on offer in the UK.

The winning numbers in the draw were 06, 24, 32, 48, 50. The lucky star numbers were 01 and 05.

Two lucky punters in the UK became overnight millionaires with the UK Millionaire Raffle Selections HKWV23693 and HKXK00811.

The jackpot has now reached its maximum 190 million euros (estimated £168 million), where it will remain for a further four draws until it must be won on the fifth.

If a single ticket scoops the top prize, it would create the UK and Europe's biggest ever winner.

Andy Carter, the National Lottery's senior winners' adviser, said: "Friday's jackpot remains the biggest ever offered to UK players. A single UK winner would be the biggest this country and Europe has ever seen."

The current record holders are Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in 2011.

A £161 million jackpot would put the winner in joint 672nd on this year's Sunday Times rich list, ahead of singers Robbie Williams, who is worth £150 million, and Sir Tom Jones, who is worth £160 million.

So far this year, UK winners have scooped five EuroMillions jackpots, with the biggest so far won by an anonymous ticket-holder, who banked £87 million.