Rock star Chris Cornell 'may have taken own life'

The death of rock star Chris Cornell is being investigated as a possible suicide, Detroit police have said.

Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel, police spokesman Michael Woody said.

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs at the Hard Rock Calling music festival in Hyde Park, London

He said the 52-year-old's wife had called a family friend and asked him to check on the singer.

Mr Woody said the friend forced open a hotel room door and found Cornell on the bathroom floor.

Cornell was on tour and had performed on Wednesday night in Detroit with Soundgarden, one of the biggest bands of the grunge scene in the 1990s.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office will make an official determination about the singer's cause of death.