The truth is back out there - X-Files to return for 10-part series

Mulder and Scully are to continue their search for the truth in a new series of The X-Files.

The popular sci-fi drama is returning for a new 10-part series which will be shown during the 2017-18 television season, Fox network said.

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will reprise their roles of FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully following last year's successful reboot of the show.

The X-Files creator Chris Carter is also returning as executive producer, with production due to start in the summer. David Madden, president of Fox broadcasting company, said: "Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators - these are the hallmarks of great TV shows.

"And they are some of the reasons why The X Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide. "Chris' creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can't wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files."

The X-Files - which follows Mulder and Scully as they investigate paranormal events and UFOs - originally ran for nine series between 1993 and 2002, and led to two feature films.

The show returned last year for a six-episode run and became the highest rating drama to be shown on Channel 5 at the time.

The first episode of the last series drew 5.1 million viewers and a 19 per cent share of the television audience, breaking a record for the broadcaster. In the US, the programme drew an average audience of nearly 16 million viewers, according to Fox.







