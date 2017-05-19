UKIP battle bus winged as damage halts campaigning for leader Paul Nuttall

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has cancelled a day of campaigning in Essex after the party battle bus had a wing mirror knocked off.

Mr Nuttall was set to join party activists for two campaign events in the county, where the party had its only MP elected in Clacton.

But the party's distinctive purple battle bus was clipped by a lorry in a coach park overnight, taking a wing mirror off and grounding the Ukip campaign for a day while the bus gets fixed.

A party spokesman said the events would be rescheduled soon.

"A lorry drove a bit too close on its way out early this morning or late last night and just knocked the wing mirror off," he said.

"It's one of those rogue accidents you can't do anything about."

Mr Nuttall, speaking in Congleton, Cheshire, rubbished an Ipsos Mori poll which suggested just 2% of voters would support Ukip.

He told Sky News: "Ignore it, it's Ipsos Mori. They always have us down in a way which is just unbelievable.

"They're completely wrong. They've been wrong for five years. They've always got Ukip's figures wrong, time and time again.

"Even when we were on 20%, Ipsos Mori would have us on 10% so I'm not worried about that at all.

"There was another YouGov poll yesterday which had us on 6%. That's roughly where I believe we are."