Will Young and Chaka Khan among guest judges for new BBC show Pitch Battle

Will Young, Seal and Chaka Khan are among the singing stars who will join judges Kelis and Gareth Malone to choose the next big music group in new BBC show Pitch Battle.

The Saturday night show will be hosted by former Great British Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc and will see Milkshake singer Kelis and choir master Malone joined by a different guest judge each week to help choose which groups progress to the next stage of the competition.

DNCE frontman Joe Jonas and US star Bebe Rexha will also be among those lending a hand.

Each week, singing groups from across the land will compete in a series of choral challenges including riff offs inspired by the movie Pitch Perfect, a soloist challenge and an A capella round.

Malone, who once mentored Giedroyc when she was a member of the All-Star Choir for BBC Children In Need, will head up the judging panel, while Kelis will be putting her experience in a Pentecostal Church Choir and The Girls Choir of Harlem to good use.

Malone said: ''I'm thrilled and excited to be part of this fantastic new show. There's a wealth of singing talent in this country and I'm delighted to bring that to BBC One. To me this is about finding extraordinary groups who have the skill and personality to light up our screens.''

Kelis added: "It's kind of nice when things come full circle. I started singing in the choir as a child so it's always been something special to me. Now here I am 20 years later as a judge on Pitch Battle."

Giedroyc said she could not wait to be reunited with Malone saying: "I am so excited to be presenting this new show and PB will definitely be bringing some cracking music into people's living rooms every Saturday!

"Not only are we going to be joined by some brilliant groups and megastar judges each week but to top it all off my old mucker the original twisted choir starter Gareth Malone will be there too. What a combo!"

The six part series will debut this summer on BBC One.