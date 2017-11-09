Ofsted praises 'Outstanding' Foulridge nursery

Lakeview Children’s Nursery in Foulridge has been classed as Outstanding by Ofsted Inspectors following a recent inspection.

Achieving the highest award possible by Ofsted puts Lakeview Children’s Nursery in the top 10% of all early years education providers across the UK.

The inspection team’s grading criteria covered four areas of education and care provision, including effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour, and welfare; and learning outcomes for children.

The Ofsted Inspectors reported that the nursery was found to provide the highest possible standards of care, educational development and outcomes for children at the Nursery in all of the four areas covered by their inspection criteria, therefore, meeting the highest grading standard of Outstanding.

Nursery owner Tracey Smith said: “The award of the Outstanding grading for the Nursery is recognition for the hard work and great team spirit we have at Lakeview Nursery. This passes down to our children through the attention we pay to their care, wellbeing and educational development.

“I am so proud of our staff, children and parents who have all played a part in making our nursery one of very few in the country who have achieved this standard," she added.

Two comments in the report that were particularly complimentary were ‘The owner and manager value their staff immensely and recognise their individual qualities. They actively encourage them to continually develop their skills’ and ‘Children are highly motivated through the exceptional praise and encouragement they receive.'

“They are very active, confident children who acquire all the skills they need for the next stage of learning and for their eventual move to school,” the report continued.

Mrs Smith went on to add: “We will be celebrating our success with our staff, parents and children and we will continue to provide a safe, secure and engaging educational environment for all children who attend Lakeview Children’s Nursery."