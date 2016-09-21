Our summer by degrees

The nights are drawing in, let’s recap on how the weather treated the North West this summer.

It does not seem so long ago that we were promised a record breaking, barbecue summer.

But while not every day was a washout predictions of another ‘summer of 76’ 40 years on proved to be wide of the mark.

But how was the North West’s summer? Our retrospective pulls together the facts and figures of the season courtesy of our friends at the Met Office and minus the rose-tinted sunglasses.