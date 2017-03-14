Parents' joy as medical mystery tot offered a nursery place

The parents of a toddler, who doctors have described as a "medical mystery," have been offered a place at a nursery after making a heartbreaking appeal.

The parents of a toddler, who doctors have described as a "medical mystery," have been offered a place at a nursery after making a heartbreaking appeal.

Claire Cassidy and her husband Mark were left in despair when a nursery in Colne said it would not be able to take on their son Kyle due to his medical problems.

After their plight was highlighted in the Colne Times another nursery came forward and offered to take Kyle on.

The couple are now due to meet with leaders at Newton Nursery School in West Street to sort out a date when the tot can start.

Claire of North Street, Colne, said: "It is a step forward for us and we are just glad that Kyle will be able to start at nursery, that is all we wanted."

The 19-month-old tot is a mystery to medics who have run several tests to find out what is wrong with him, only for each test to come back as normal.

He was born with a cleft palette, which doctors managed to correct, but at three weeks old he was diagnosed with hypotonia which is also known as “floppy baby syndrome” which means the muscles are weak.

He has reduced core strength which has delayed his walking although he can crawl and walks around holding onto furniture.

The blue-eyed tot has to be fed through a port in his stomach and he can only take a certain amount of fluid daily. He also occasionally suffers from seizures.

Kyle has been treated at hospitals in Blackburn, Burnley and Manchester and specialists are monitoring his development.

While the couple received a lot of support through social media they were left stung by comments from people supporting the nursery.

Claire said: "If these people knew the full facts of the story perhaps they may think twice before commenting.

"The main point I wanted to make was to raise awareness that disabled children should be given the same chances in life with other children.

"If people had to walk a day in our shoes they may see things differently."