Parents' praise for hero neighbours who raced to son's aid after bike accident

The grateful parents of a young boy, who was knocked out after an accident on his bike, have praised neighbours who raced to his aid.

Dozens of neighbours in Colne rushed to help when nine-year-old Harvey Butterworth was thrown to the ground after his bike collided with his 11-year-old brother Cohan’s, leaving him unconscious on the ground.

Harvey’s grateful mum, Karen, said: “Everyone was absolutely fantastic, especially Sam Johnson and Rebecca Hall.

“I don’t know what we would have done without them and I am so proud to be part of this lovely community that really looks after its own.”

The drama unfolded on Monday afternoon when the brothers were playing outside their home in Keighley Avenue on their bikes. The cycles clashed and Harvey was thrown over the handlebars and landed on his head.

The alarm was raised by older brother Ethan (15) who was looking after his brothers while Karen was attending a dentist’s appointment.

Several residents comforted Harvey and others rang 999 and contacted Karen and husband, Ashley (28) who dashed to the scene within a few minutes. Karen (33) said: “It was a horrible phone call to receive and we raced straight home.

“Harvey was on the ground and drifting in and out of consciousness. It was awful to see him like that and Cohan was so upset too.”

Within several minutes an ambulance had arrived along with the air ambulance that landed on fields close to Slater Avenue but Harvey was so distressed he refused to go in it.

The youngster was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital by road ambulance where he was treated for a wound to his head and concussion.

Scans and X-rays came back clear and Harvey, a pupil at Park Primary School, Colne, was sent home with a bandage on his head and strict instructions to stay off his bike for at least a week.

Karen, who also has a daughter Sian (seven) added: “Harvey has been so brave but all the emergency services and staff at the hospital have been absolutely fantastic, they were brilliant."