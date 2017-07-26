Barrowford Parish Council have submitted a formal objection to an application lodged by a carbon electricity provider to build a new site in the area, insisting the proposal contains several grounds for objection.

The proposal, lodged by UK Capacity Reserve Ltd - a "leading provider of secure, flexible, low carbon electricity and services to the UK power market" based in Solihull in the West Midlands - concerns a plot of land between Wheatley Lane Road and Barrowford Road, north east of Vantage Court on Riverside Way in Barrowford.

Spearheaded by Robert Oliver, Barrowford Parish Council Chair, the parish council's objection to the proposal to install "14 containerised gas-fired standby generators with ancillary structures including a DNO metering station, transformer compound, switch room, store room, and oil storage tank" centres on various areas of concern.

"Barrowford Parish Council has submitted the objections," read a statement, before highlighting "departure from policy; reduction in employment potential; loss of visual amenity leading to reduction of viability of strategic housing site and hotel, pub, and creche site; effect on local air quality; flooding; site justification; and loss of habitat," as the main grounds.

With the original application lodged on Friday, June 9th of this year, the determination deadline has been set at Wednesday. August 9th, with the full details of the parish council's objection available at http://www.barrowford.net/news/18-barrowfod-parish-council-objections-to-power-station-application-on-riverside-fields.

Further details on the planning application can be found at https://publicaccess.pendle.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=ORADT2MIGIP00