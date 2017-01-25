Park cafe gets hot new look for 2017

A community cafe, that was empty for several years, has re-opened and is proving to be as popular as ever.

The Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats was officially re-opened last week after a major refurbishment which has seen the installation of a brand new kitchen and seating increased from 12 to 20.

At the helm of the cafe are partners Eileen Eve and Beryl Horrocks who gave up their jobs to take on the lease of the cafe which is owned by Pendle Council.

Eileen said: “We took on the cafe in May last year and did the best we could with a tiny kitchen and seating for only 12.

“Now we have an all singing all dancing kitchen and a stream of regular customers with seating for 20.”

The re-vamp was made possible thanks to grant help from Pendle Council and also Colne Town Council.

Dog walkers, Alkincoats Park users and residents who live close by regularly drop into the cafe that is serving up a full menu of hot meals, snacks, drinks and home-made cakes.

Eileen said: “We make everything ourselves and at the moment we are helped by a group of volunteers but in the future we hope to employ someone.

“We could never have imagined it would be so popular but all our customers are now regulars and we feel like the cafe is now part of the community providing a service that is really needed and valued.”

The cafe, which was given a VIP opening by the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle Coun. Rosemary Carroll and Carol Belshaw-Goulthorp, is open every day except Wednesday from 10am to 3pm.

And there are plans to extend its opening hours once the Alkincoats Bowling Club season begins in March.

Eileen added: “We have been given a lot of support and help from the community, both councils and we could not have got this far without the invaluable help of David Clamp, Daryl Wright, Tony Lonsdale, Stuart Robinson Jeffrey Eve and Charlotte Turner.”

To cement its place in the heart of the community free games afternoons are held every Monday afternoon at the cafe and Eileen and Beryl have other ideas up their sleeves to keep customers entertained and coming back for more.