A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital having suffered a head injury after a collision with a white Jeep.

The accident happened just after 5pm on Saturday on Skipton Road, Colne. Emergency services were called and the man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital. A Lancashire Police spokesman said his injuries were not thought to be serious.

The road was closed for over an hour reopening at 6-20pm. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.