Pendle Council leader shocked at Manchester terror attack

Pendle Council is flying the St George’s Cross flags at half-mast on Nelson and Colne Town Halls as the council leader condemned the Manchester terror attack.

Pendle Borough Council said the lowering of the flags was a mark of respect for those affected by last night’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

Council leader Coun. Mohammed Iqbal said: "We are totally shocked and saddened at yesterday’s appalling attack and want to express our condolences to all those affected.

“Manchester feels very close to home for us and we know that people in our area will be terribly affected by this act of terror.

“We reject all forms of terrorism and extremism and stand together,” he added.