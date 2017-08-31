Pendle Council's Eid Mubarak wishes

The leader of Pendle Council and the Mayor have both wished the people of the borough Eid Mubarak ahead of the start of Eid al-Adha celebrations.

With September 1st marking the start of Eid al-Adha following the end of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Pendle officials have wished everyone celebrating a happy Eid.

Despite also being known as Eid, the September festival is distinct from Eid al-Fitr, which comes immediately after Ramadan, with the Eid al-Adha celebrations involving Muslims around the world celebrating by going to the Mosque for morning prayers, getting together with their families, and exchanging cards.

“Eid al-Adha is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or the Greater Eid," said Councillor Mohammed Iqbal, Leader of Pendle Council. "I hope everyone who is celebrating Greater Eid will enjoy this special day with their families, friends, and neighbours. Eid Mubarak!”

His Worship the Mayor of Pendle, Councillor David Whalley, added: “This is a very special festival for our Muslim friends and I wish Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating in Pendle.”