The Pendle-based Liberal Democrat peer, Lord Tony Greaves, has called on the Government to put “some oomph” behind the proposal to reopen the railway line between Colne and Skipton.

Appealing to the new transport minister, Chris Grayling, in the House of Lords this week, Lord Greaves explained that the line can provide not only a local service of benefit to people in the region, but a new strategic route between the west coast and the east coast of great value, particularly for freight.

“There are missing links that need to be put back in, none more so than the Colne-Skipton link," Lord Greaves said. “There has been a 20-year campaign for this with half promises from government at all levels. Will the Government step in and put some oomph behind this proposal?”

In reply, the Minister Lord Callanan paid tribute to the work of the Skipton-East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership (SELRAP), saying: “They will be actively involved in the Transport for the North corridor study to consider potential solutions.”