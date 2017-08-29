Pendle Razzamataz offering new school year taster sessions

A Pendle performing arts school is offering the youth of today an invaluable chance to flourish and try their hand at theatrical endeavors, boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Having launched earlier this year, Razzamataz Pendle is seeking to instill a more social in every child that takes part in their classes, which cover the three disciplines of dance, drama, and acting.

“We have a hashtag, #BelieveInYou, to emphasise that the most important lesson is to have self-belief,” said Chris Leonard, Principal of Razzamataz Pendle. “For a child to succeed in any area of life, they need to combine this with a strong work ethic, the ability to work well with others, and a positive attitude."

Razzamataz Pendle is part of a national franchise of almost 50 part-time theatre schools open to children aged of four to 18, and to celebrate the start of the new school year, it is offering a free session of performing arts to help unlock the potential in each child.

To find out more, call Chris on 01282 500 327 or email pendle@razzamataz.co.uk.