Pendle recycling sites are binned off

Ten of the remaining 11 public recycling sites in Pendle will close by the end of March.

The decision has been made because the 10 sites have become eyesores.

They often attract fly-tipping of household and trade waste rather than the recyclable items they are designed for.

And cleaning up the unwanted fly-tipping is costing the council £20,000 a year.

David Walker, Pendle Council’s Environmental Services Manager said: “Residents are able to recycle up to six types of material via the fortnightly kerbside collections from their homes.

“Pendle people keen to recycle more can continue to use the free fortnightly service and there are details on our website www.pendle.gov.uk/recycling.”

“We also offer a good, convenient service to businesses in Pendle, collecting waste and recycling direct from their premises,” stated Carole Taylor, Pendle Council’s Waste and Recycling Officer.

“Anyone who’d like details about our commercial waste collection service can contact us on 01282 661745.”

There are also household waste and recycling centres on West Close Road, Barnoldswick and at Heasanford Industrial Estate, Burnley, with more details available at www.pendle.gov.uk/recyclingandrefuse.

The 10 recycling sites which are closing are at:

Asda, Colne

Red Lion, Colne

Goitside car park, Nelson

Morrisons,Nelson

Rainhall Road, Barnoldswick

Boot Street car park, Earby

Barley picnic site

The Rising Sun, Blacko

The Sparrow Hawk, Fence

The Anchor Inn, Salterforth

The recycling site at Sainsbury’s is run privately by them and is therefore not on the list of sites which Pendle Council is closing.

The recycling site at B&Q in Brierfield closed in December at the company’s request.