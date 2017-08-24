Pendle road safety group spreading their message

A local community group promoting road safety across Pendleside have received support from the Lancashire Rural Mounted Volunteers on a busy weekend of spreading their message at the Fence Garden Show and in Barley.

Safe Lanes In Pendleside (SLIP) were in Fence for the garden show on Saturday, August 19th, at which SLIP member, Sheila Clegg, gave a short talk about the group and thanked the organizers for the invitation and for donating the proceeds from the event to SLIP.

Members of the Lancashire Rural Mounted Volunteers at Barley car park.

Sheila also had the honour of presenting the prizes to the garden show winners, before - on Sunday - SLIP set up a display of the group's advisory leaflets, car stickers, and coasters on Barley car park.

"We try to promote road safety on all the little lanes in Pendleside," said Sheila. "You've got narrow lanes and horrible corners, and vulnerable road-users, so it's all about spreading the word."

Keen octogenarian cyclist and staunch SLIP member, Lawrence Silverwood, manned the display, talking to visitors and handing out leaflets at the car park, which is popular with walkers talking the four-mile trip to Pendle Hill.

The SLIP members were later joined by members of the Lancashire Rural Mounted Volunteers (LRMV) - including Police Community Support Officer Di Bioletti on her trusty steed Basil - who had set off from Roughlee and rendezvoused with the group on the car park to show their support.

"It was quite busy," Sheila said of their weekend. "It was really good. The idea was the raise the profile of each group and safety on our lanes, and it was very succesful; it's something we can work together on."

Anita Knagg, the Road Safety Officer from the British Horse Society who has been involved in the LRMV training courses, was also present and involved.

The next SLIP meeting will be on Wednesday, September 6th September at Roughlee Village Centre at 7pm, with all newcomers welcome. Their Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/SafeLanesinPendleside/.