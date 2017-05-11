Peter Noble's funeral details released

Following his death on May 6th, the funeral arrangements for Burnley Football Club legend Peter Noble have been released.

The funeral service for Peter, who died at the age of 72, will take place on Friday, 19th May at 12:00pm at St. John The Evangelist Church on Church Square in Worsthorne, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1:40pm.

A statement regarding the arrangements read: "Prior to the funeral, Peter's funeral cortege will be passing Burnley Football Club at approximately 1:30pm.

"Because of the large crowds of Peter's family, friends, and former playing colleagues expected at the church and the crematorium, fans are asked to pay their respects as Peter is driven onto Harry Potts Way," it continued.