Pets at Home launch fundraising drive

The Burnley and Colne Pets at Home stores will be taking part in a nationwide Support Adoption For Pets fundraising drive which aims to raise £450,000 for local pet welfare charities.

Support Adoption For Pets, the biggest funder of pet rescues in the UK, is encouraging animal lovers to purchase a charity scratch card to help pets in need this summer through the campaign, which runs until 13th June.

Customers will be invited to support the campaign, which is sponsored by Crown Pet Foods, by purchasing a ‘Scratch and Match’ card, with the chance to win one of 200,000 prizes - including iPads, TVs, vouchers - and in turn donating £1 to the charity.

Support Adoption For Pets' colleagues, Pets at Home, are likewise excited to support the appeal with charity activities taking place in every store while over 350 pet rescue centres will be appearing in their local stores to support the nationwide charity event.

Amy Wilson, Fundraising Manager at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “We hope these pictures make people smile. It’s great to see the rescue pets so content getting a good scratch, and hopefully these images will help encourage customers to buy our £1 charity scratch cards in Pets at Home stores to help raise vital funds for pets in need.

“Fundraising drives like this are vital to keeping local rescue centres open across the UK," she added. "We’re really hoping we can encourage people to get involved and help us towards our ambitious goal.”

Established in 2006, Support Adoption For Pets helps more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK by running fundraising events with Pets at Home and awarding grants.